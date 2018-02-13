Slain Westerville officers to be laid to rest Friday

Tributes to the two fallen officers cover a Westerville police cruiser (Source: Facebook)

Funeral plans for the Westerville officers shot to death in the line of duty Saturday have been released.

Officers Eric Joering, 39, and Anthony Morelli, 54, will be laid to rest Friday, Feb. 16 at St. Paul Catholic Church, according to the Fraternal Order of Police.

A public viewing begins at 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. followed by police ceremonials and honors.

The officers were responding to a 911 call on Crosswind Drive when they were killed.

The suspect, Quentin L. Smith, 30, was also wounded. He's charged with two counts of aggravated murder.

Gerald A. Lawson III, 30, of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, has also been charged for allegedly buying the gun Smith used in the deadly shootings.

In a statement released Tuesday, the officers' families request privacy and say they need time to heal.

Joering was a 16-year police veteran and Morelli was a 30-year veteran.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the Fraternal Order of Police in the names of both officers.

