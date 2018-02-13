Is secondhand vaping harmful?

You won't find many teens smoking traditional cigarettes anymore.

Instead, they've moved on to vaping and e-cigarettes.

Is secondhand vape harmful? That's up for debate.

The risks of secondhand vapor, which contains nicotine, appears to be lower than secondhand smoke from traditional cigarettes.

Those in the vaping community say the health risks are substantially less than smoking.

But the Surgeon General says nicotine, heavy metals and tiny particles from secondhand vaping can harm the lungs.

In its most recent report on vaping and e-cigarettes, the Surgeon General calls secondhand vaping a "major health concern."

The 2016 report titled “E-cigarette use among youth and young adults” ends with a call to action, asking policy makers and public health officials to work to prevent harm from e-cigarette use and secondhand vaping.

Experts say more research needs to be done to truly understand its effects on health.

Nancy Pommerening is with Drug Awareness and Prevention in Rocky River.

She says nicotine and the chemicals in the flavoring of e-cigarettes can both be dangerous.

“So we're waiting anxiously for the FDA to come out and give us the full list and let us know what are in these chemicals and regulate this industry,” Pommerening said.

You might be surprised when you see how small and easy to hide some of these e-cigarettes are.

