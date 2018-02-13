How would Trump's budget plan transform Ohio's food stamp (SNAP) program?

Big changes could be coming to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP.

People who get what used to be called food stamps would lose the ability to choose some of the food they buy, but proponents say it would be a healthier program and save billions of dollars.

The potential transformation is part of President Donald Trump's recently released budget.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, 1.6 million Ohioans who are SNAP recipients could be affected.

The president’s plan would replace about half of every household's SNAP benefits with a home delivered food box.

The home delivered box would contain shelf-stable milk, cereal, pasta, peanut butter, canned fruit, vegetables, meat and poultry, which, according to the USDA, would ensure that nutritional food would be getting into homes.

Another benefit would include enabling the USDA to buy food wholesale instead of the recipients buying retail, which would, according to Trump's budget estimates, reduce SNAP costs by $129 billion over 10 years.

Multiple hunger advocacy groups are speaking out against the plan, claiming it would limit food choices and would take personal responsibility away from SNAP recipients.

If this plan is approved as part of the president’s budget, it would have a significant impact in the Buckeye State.

Ohio is ranked 40th among all states in food insecurity, which means a lack of consistent access to nutritious and affordable food.

Fifteen percent of Ohio families are considered food insecure and receive SNAP benefits.

