Northeast Ohio weather: Warming up for Valentine’s Day!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

A weak wave of low pressure will move up the Ohio Valley today. A stronger low pressure system will develop over the mid-Mississippi River Valley and move east across Ohio and Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. This will usher in our next cold front. High pressure will return Friday into Friday night.

Short Term Forecast:

Happy Valentine's Day! We're expecting increasing clouds today. Rain should hold off until after 3:00 PM for the Cleveland area. Showers will move in from our south, so the farther south you go, the quicker the rain will begin for you. You will need your headlights and wipers for the evening commute.

Otherwise, today will be quite warm.

9:00 AM: 36°, Noon: 40°, 5:00 PM: 45°

We'll continue to warm into the upper 40s overnight. Some spots could hit 50°. Rain will taper back to drizzle after 7:00 PM.

Temperatures will keep warming up through the day tomorrow. We're looking at highs on Thursday in the upper 50s.

We'll begin the day Thursday with some patchy fog and patchy drizzle. Steadier rain will move in by mid-to-late afternoon.

Wintry Weather By Friday:

As cold air streams into NE Ohio Thursday night into Friday, rain may mix with snow overnight. Friday morning will bring a period of rain and snow, followed by all snow as temperatures fall into the upper 20s by Friday afternoon.

Accumulation will be minimal and the snow won't last very long. Many areas will be dry by Friday afternoon.

Watching Water Levels:

At this time it does not look like the rain or the snowmelt will cause any major flooding issues. However, if you live in a flood prone area, I would keep an eye on water levels. Ice jams will be possible over the coming days.

Weekend Outlook:

No major changes for the weekend. The only small change I made was to add a chance of rain showers on Saturday night. We'll need to closely monitor the model trends over the next few days to see if these end up coming in earlier.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a high of 36°

Sunday: Decreasing clouds with a high of 43°

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.