Warrensville Heights man accused of selling gun used to kill Westerville police due in court

A federal judge plans to consider bond for the man accused of providing the gun used in the fatal shooting of two Westerville police officers.

Gerald Lawson III, of Warrensville Heights, is expected to appear in federal court in Columbus Wednesday afternoon on charges for aiding and abetting the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Prosecutors say Lawson bought the handgun for the suspected shooter, Quentin Smith, last summer. Smith shot and killed Westerville police officers Eric Joering and Tony Morelli on Satuday while responding to a 911 hang-up call, according to police.

Smith is a previously convicted felon, and was prevented from legally owning a weapon.

Court records show that Smith gave Lawson money to buy the Glock used during the crime along with $100 for completing the firearms purchase.

The court appearance for 30-year-old Lawson is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Prosecutors are expected to argue against granting him bond.

The suspected shooter, Smith, was also shot by police, but is expected to survive. He has been charged with aggravated murder

