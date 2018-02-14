Garfield police pursuit ends with crash in Cleveland

A Garfield Heights police pursuit ends in a three-vehicle crash on the city's east side Tuesday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., police attempted to pull over a Jeep SUV occupied by two men for a traffic violation on East 131st.

The vehicle refused to stop, leading police on a short chase into Cleveland that ended in a crash on East 131st between Miles and Marston Avenues.

Police said the Jeep lost control, sideswiped a car and crashed into another vehicle that was headed north on East 131st after crossing over the railroad tracks at Miles Ave.

The Jeep eventually came to a stop on its roof near Marston. Police said one person ran from jeep leaving an injured 17-year-old passenger behind.

Police learned the vehicle was stolen.

The 17-year-old was taken to Metro Hospital with minor injuries and released into the custody of his mother.

A 36-year-old man, who was caught up in the crash was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

