Man in court for suspected ties to 5-year-old Jordan Rodriguez's death

The man suspected of playing a role in the case of a 5-year-old boy who was found buried in his mom's backyard will be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Christopher Rodriguez, 36, is expected to make an 8:30 a.m. appearance in a Cuyahoga County courtroom. He has been charged with murder, felonious assault, endangering children and offenses against human corpse

Cleveland police say Larissa Rodriguez and Christopher Rodriguez killed 5-year-old Jordan and buried his body in the backyard of their West 80th Street home.

Jordan's 34-year-old jailed mother is also charged in his murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Christopher's brother called 911 on Dec. 18, 2017 from Pakistan to report the crime. Investigators found Jordan's body days later on Dec. 19, 2017.

Jordan's death has been ruled a homicide by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, but a specific cause has not yet been specifically detailed.

Court records show that Jordan suffered from abuse and showed signs of broken ribs. He was unable to speak or defend himself because of his special needs.

