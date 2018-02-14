Single on Valentine's Day? Here are the top 10 local places to m - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Single on Valentine's Day? Here are the top 10 local places to meet a date

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Valentine's Day is here! If you're single and don't want to spend the romantic holiday alone, we've compiled a list of some of the best local places to meet your future mate.

  • Tabletop Board Game Cafe - On West 25th Street in Ohio City, the lounge is stocked full of classic games and serves food and drinks.
  • Mahall's Bowling Alley - West siders flock to the trendy Lakewood bowling alley.
  • Loop - This popular coffee shop is also a record store and gallery, and has plenty of space to hold a conversation.
  • Heinen's Downtown - A grocery store may sound cliche, but the stunning building often has food and wine events, perfect for a date.
  • Boston Mills and Brandywine - Show off your skills and hit the slopes. Afterwards, cozy up in the lodge near a fire.
  • Cleveland Museum of Art - The museum frequently hosts art mixer events that attract art and music lovers into a lively setting.
  • Lakewood Dog Park - The outdoor space is spacious and allows you to strike up a conversation while your four-legged friends run wild.
  • Cuyahoga Valley National Park - You could encounter an active mate, from joggers to cyclists, throughout the scenic environment.
  • West Side Market - The indoor marker attracts a diverse crown with a a variety of vendors.
  • East Bank of the Flats - Many consider this locale as Cleveland's best place to eat, drink, play and visit.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly