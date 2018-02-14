3 suspects in custody after gun reported on Cleveland charter school campus

Officers from the Cleveland and Shaker Heights police departments responded to Chapelside Cleveland Academy Wednesday morning for a reported man with a gun on school property.

The gun was reported around 8:30 a.m. at the school located on East 131st Street near Chapelside Avenue.

Police say the three suspects in custody were arrested near the campus in connection to a call for shots fired on Hildana Road in Shaker Heights just minutes before officers responded to the school.

According to school officials, staff and students are unharmed. At least two vehicles were towed from the crime scene.

Shaker Heights police assisted with Cleveland officers during the investigation.

The public charter school consists of students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

