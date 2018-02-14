Officers respond to Cleveland charter school for reported gun on campus

"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
An old scam is popping up again, according to local realtors. What's most disturbing is how good criminals have gotten at using technology to steal your money and your personal information.More >>
An old scam is popping up again, according to local realtors. What's most disturbing is how good criminals have gotten at using technology to steal your money and your personal information.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
Funeral plans for the Westerville officers shot to death in the line of duty Saturday have been released.More >>
Funeral plans for the Westerville officers shot to death in the line of duty Saturday have been released.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>