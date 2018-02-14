Officers respond to Cleveland charter school for reported gun on campus

Cleveland police responded to Hope Academy Chapelside Campus Wednesday morning for a reported man with a gun on school property.

The gun was reported around 8:30 a.m. at the school located on East 131st Street near Chapelside Avenue.

According to school officials, staff and students are unharmed. The incident occurred outside of the school building.

Shaker Heights police assisted with Cleveland officers during the investigation.

The public charter school consists of students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates to this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.