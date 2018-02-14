UPDATE: 3 suspects in custody after incident near Cleveland charter school campus

The Shaker Heights Police Department said they got a call Wednesday morning of shots fired on Hildana Road. (Source: WOIO)

The Shaker Heights Police Department said they got a call Wednesday morning of shots fired on Hildana Road.

Police said the caller apparently followed a car to the location outside of Chapelside Cleveland Academy on East 131st Street.

Investigators said police showed up shortly after.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Authorities said no one entered the school with a gun and no one was hurt.

Police said officers ended up detaining three men in connection with the incident and two vehicles from the scene.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates to this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.