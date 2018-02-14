Akron firefighters say 11-year-old child starts house fire

Firefighters say an 11-year-old child started a house fire Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the child was cooking in the kitchen and grease caught on fire.

When Akron firefighters arrived at the home at 477 Cole Avenue around 9:45 a.m., flames had already spread to the second floor.

The 11-year-old, the mom and three other siblings all escaped safely. The kids in the house range in age from 16 to one-years-old.

Red Cross is now helping the family.

No firefighters were hurt.

