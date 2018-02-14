Cleveland Indians manager, Terry Francona's dad dies at 84

Former Cleveland Indians great and the father of Cleveland Indians manager Terry "Tito" Francona has died, according to a statement released by the team.

John Patsy Francona died at his home Tuesday night in Brighton, PA. He was 84.

“Our hearts ache as truly one of the special men in Cleveland Indians history passed away last night,” said Indians Senior VP of Public Affairs Bob Dibiasio. “On behalf of the entire Indians organization, our thoughts and prayers are with Terry and the entire Francona family. For a generation of Cleveland fans, Tito was one of the all-time favorites to wear an Indians uniform. It was certainly a joy the past five years watching Tito and Terry be together around the ballpark. He will be missed.”

Very sad to report the passing of John Patsy "Tito" Francona, the former All-Star outfielder and the father of Terry Francona. He was 84. @Indians @MLB pic.twitter.com/dT2bGz5S89 — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) February 14, 2018

Francona played with the Indians from 1959 to 1964. In his first year with the Indians, Francona, Sr batted .363 and finished 5th in AL MVP voting. He was one of the Indians all-time greats.

He was named to the Top 100 greatest Indians roster in 2001.

He ended his career with Milwaukee in 1970.

