Akron teen found murdered in car; killer on the loose

Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed an Akron teenager.

Akron police say an 18-year-old male was killed while sitting in the back seat of a car Tuesday evening.

He was taken to Akron City Hospital, where he later died. His name is not being released at this time.

The other people in the car tell officers, they had stopped to talk to two men in the 1000 block of Herberich Avenue. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The driver then sped off and called police from the 300 block of Margaret Street.

The two suspects remain on the loose.

One suspect is a white male, 17-20-years-old, 5'9" wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect is a black male, 17-20-years-old, 5'9" wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police.

