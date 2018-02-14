Troopers make massive drug bust in Summit County

Troopers seize 48 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Officials say the street value of the drugs is about $192,000.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over the driver on Feb. 12 around 9:05 a.m.

Troopers say the driver was falling too close to another vehicle on I-80.

After the vehicle was pulled over, trooper had reason to believe contraband was inside and brought a K9 to the scene.

Besides the marijuana, the K9 also found two pounds of solid hash, three pounds of marijuana edibles and 950 milliliters of liquid codeine.

Three men are now locked up in the Summit County Jail.

Nathan Grottegoed, 22, of Hudson, Dante Petrus, 20, of Poland and Marcus Carpenter, 21 of Cuyahoga Falls, are charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana and possession and trafficking in hash.

If convicted, they could face 26 years in prison.

