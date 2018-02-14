Cleveland Browns OC Todd Haley wants a highly competitive & mentally tough quarterback

Amos Jones is the new special teams coordinator for the Cleveland Browns. (Source WOIO)

Todd Haley is the new offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns. (Source AP WOIO)

The Cleveland Browns have officially introduced new offensive coordinator Todd Haley and special teams coordinator Amos Jones.

Haley said he wants a high competitive quarterback who shows he has mental toughness.

The offensive coordinator said he wants to focus on developing players.

Many rookie quarterbacks never called a play in the huddle at the high school and college level, according to Haley.

The Browns offensive coordinator said he doesn't favor the run or pass more, he decides his play-calling based on whichever option gives the Browns the best chance to win that particular game.

Haley did note teams in the AFC North have to have a strong running game, cites playing in Cleveland, Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati weather conditions is one example why it is so crucial.

Jones listed several goals for the 2018 season:

Secure the football

Get at least 10 yards a punt return

Get to at least the 25-yard line on kick returns

Win the net

Never give up a touchdown

Haley and Jones bring a lot of coaching experience to the team.

Haley:

Pittsburgh Steelers OC 2012-2017

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach 2009-2011

Arizona Cardinals OC 2007-2008

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach 2004-2006

Chicago Bears WRs coach 2001-2003

New York Jets Wrs coach 1997-2000

NYJ scouting assistant 1995-1996

Jones:

Cardinals special teams coordinator 2013-2017

Steelers special teams coordinator 2012

Steelers Assistant 2007-2011

Browns offensive statistics from 2017:

24th in the league in yards

22nd in the league in passing yards

18th in the league in rushing yards

32nd in the league in total points

Led the league in turnovers

Led the league in interceptions

Lost 13 fumbles

Browns special teams stats from 2017:

Did not have one kick return or punt return for a touchdown (19 teams in the NFL did not have a kick return or punt return for a td)

Last in the league in field goals made

The Browns have a big decision in the 2018 NFL draft to make this year.

Cleveland currently has the first and fourth overall pick in the draft.

The team has to decide if they want to select a franchise quarterback in the draft, pursue one through free agency or a trade or stick with DeShone Kizer.

