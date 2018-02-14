76-year-old woman robbed inside Target store

A 76-year-old woman was injured, after a suspect stole her purse inside the Target store.

Summit County Sheriff deputies say the victim was inside the Green store on Feb. 13 around 4:45 p.m., when the suspect approached her and grabbed her purse.

The woman was injured trying to keep her purse and was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

After getting the purse, the suspect fled the store and drove off.

Deputies put out a description of the vehicle and Akron police pulled him over a short time later.

Tyrone Moore, 47, is now charged with robbery.

The victim's purse was found inside his car.

