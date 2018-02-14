Brecksville VA Hospital to be razed, replaced by mixed use development

After years of negotiations with the Veterans Administration the City of Brecksville is just two City Council meetings away from gaining the deed to the long abandoned VA Hospital there. (Source WOIO)

The property was abandoned by the VA in 2011.

The city has long eyed the 103 acre site as one for development.

Council meetings will see formal second and third readings of legislation allowing the Mayor to sign a deal to buy the property for one dollar.

The VA had been criticized for simply turning the key on the property when it left, leaving tens of thousands of dollars in medical, recreational and other items inside as well as not taking things as easy to move as wheel chairs and beds to the replacement Stokes VA Medical Center in Cleveland.

The entire Brecksville complex will be torn down within two years in an agreement with developer DiGeronimo Development.

A memorial park and trail will serve as a historical value of the site which was the prototype veterans hospital of its era, serving aging World War Two veterans.

The land is zoned office but within that designation other uses such as retail, banking, restaurants and even a hotel.

The primary use must remain office. Mayor Jerry Hruby believes that once complete the income tax collection to the city will increase by between $4-5 million.

The city lost two million dollars in income taxes when the VA closed.

