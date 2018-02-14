Police chase ends in Euclid

A police chase ended in Euclid after the suspect crashed. (Source: WOIO)

The Euclid Police Department said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Euclid Avenue and Chardon Road.

Investigators said officers from a different jurisdiction were chasing a suspect in a stolen car when he lost control and crashed.

Authorities said one person is trapped inside the car.

Officials said the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Chardon Road will be closed for a while.

This is a developing story, we will update this story when more information becomes available.

