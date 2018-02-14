17 confirmed dead in Florida school shooting; 19-year-old suspect in custody

Multiple people were killed and injured during a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL Wednesday.

"I'm saddened to say that 17 people lost their lives."- Sheriff Scott Israel #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Several students, faculty and staff were seen being taken to ambulances.

Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active. #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

The alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz, has been taken into custody, according the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement sources tell @evanperez that suspect IDed as Nicolas Cruz & a .223 caliber AR15-style firearm was used in the Florida school shooting. According to the sources, the ATF is tracing the firearm. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 14, 2018

Cruz, 19, who used to attend Marjory Stoneman, may have been flagged as a threat to students, reports the Miami Herald.

Local media reports say at least 14 people have been injured; multiple fatalities have also been reported by school officials.

Broward Superintendent @RobertwRuncie says there are “numerous fatalities.” He says it looks like this may be the deadliest mass shooting in #broward schools history. @wsvn — Alex de Armas (@alexdearmaswsvn) February 14, 2018

Shots were initially reported close to dismissal time, between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

Scores of officers remain on-scene.

Parkland is located northwest of Fort Lauderdale.

Students describe moment shots rang out inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland pic.twitter.com/rB2XyiM7LE — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

