17 confirmed dead in Florida school shooting; 19-year-old suspec - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

17 confirmed dead in Florida school shooting; 19-year-old suspect in custody

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
PARKLAND, FL (WOIO) -

Multiple people were killed and injured during a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL Wednesday.

Several students, faculty and staff were seen being taken to ambulances.

The alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz, has been taken into custody, according the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Cruz, 19, who used to attend Marjory Stoneman, may have been flagged as a threat to students, reports the Miami Herald.

Local media reports say at least 14 people have been injured; multiple fatalities have also been reported by school officials.

Shots were initially reported close to dismissal time, between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

Scores of officers remain on-scene.

Parkland is located northwest of Fort Lauderdale.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly