WATCH LIVE: Florida school shooting suspect in custody; cell phone video of shooting released

Multiple people were killed and injured during a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL Wednesday.

WATCH HERE: MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR LIVESTREAM

Several students, faculty and staff were seen being taken to ambulances.

Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active. #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

The alleged shooter, Nicholas Cruz, has been taken into custody, according the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Local media reports say at least 14 people have been injured; multiple fatalities have also been reported by school officials.

Broward Superintendent @RobertwRuncie says there are “numerous fatalities.” He says it looks like this may be the deadliest mass shooting in #broward schools history. @wsvn — Alex de Armas (@alexdearmaswsvn) February 14, 2018

NEW: (WARNING-graphic scene) Cell phone video that was taken inside a classroom shows students hiding for cover while gunshots are heard in the background pic.twitter.com/FgmQRW18xH — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 14, 2018

Shots were initially reported close to dismissal time, between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

Scores of officers are on-scene.

Parkland is located northwest of Fort Lauderdale.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.