WATCH LIVE: Florida school shooting suspect in custody; cell phone video of shooting released

About one dozen couples showed up at the Akron Civic Theater Wednesday, holding hands and smiling from ear to ear. Floral bouquets were spotted throughout the crowd while some women wore black, red and of course white dresses to say their vows in front of family, friends and cell phone cameras.More >>
About one dozen couples showed up at the Akron Civic Theater Wednesday, holding hands and smiling from ear to ear. Floral bouquets were spotted throughout the crowd while some women wore black, red and of course white dresses to say their vows in front of family, friends and cell phone cameras.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
An old scam is popping up again, according to local realtors. What's most disturbing is how good criminals have gotten at using technology to steal your money and your personal information.More >>
An old scam is popping up again, according to local realtors. What's most disturbing is how good criminals have gotten at using technology to steal your money and your personal information.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>