WATCH LIVE: Florida school shooting suspect in custody; cell phone video of shooting released

John Deike, Digital Content Producer
PARKLAND, FL (WOIO) -

Multiple people were killed and injured during a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL Wednesday.

Several students, faculty and staff were seen being taken to ambulances.

The alleged shooter, Nicholas Cruz, has been taken into custody, according the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Local media reports say at least 14 people have been injured; multiple fatalities have also been reported by school officials.

Shots were initially reported close to dismissal time, between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

Scores of officers are on-scene.

Parkland is located northwest of Fort Lauderdale.

