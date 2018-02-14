When and where to watch the 2018 NFL Combine

On Feb. 27 more than 300 of the top college football players in the land will descend upon Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. (Source AP Images)

They will be measured in every possible way physically and mentally as they try to impress league executives, coaches and scouts.

It's an exclusive event, for both players and fans.

Tickets are limited, so for most fans that means watching the drills on NFL Network.

The workouts kick off on March 2 with groups going on different days:

March 2: RBs, OL, Kickers, Special Teams

March 3: QBs, WRs, TEs

March 4: DL, LBs

March 5: DBs

For the players, it's by invitation only, and 11 Ohio State Buckeyes received and accepted that invitation, including quarterback J.T. Barrett. But it's the other big-name quarterbacks who are on the Browns' radar.

Heisman winner Baker Mayfield. USC's Sam Darnold. UCLA's Josh Rosen. Wyoming's Josh Allen.

They'll all attend, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll work out. Their time will come later, as they hold a Pro Day at their own facility or visit a team and work out on their turf. But they'll still meet with the GMs and coaches, still meet with the media, and still come away leaving some sort of impression.



Cleveland 19 News will be in Indianapolis for the Combine and will kick off our coverage on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

