Parma man robbed at gunpoint at his own home

A Parma man was robbed at gunpoint at his own home on Feb. 12.

The Parma Police Department said the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 5500 block of Rainier Court.

Police said the victim told officers he heard a knock at the door.

Investigators said the man told police two men forced their way into the home.

Authorities said the victim told investigators men pulled out handguns and pointed them at him.

The man told officers the suspects went through his home and stole money and credit cards, according to police.

Police said the victim was forced into a bedroom closed and the suspects left the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 440-887-7340.

