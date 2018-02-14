Cleveland policewoman arrested after altercation with fellow officer

Cleveland police officer Angela Gaston has been arrested following an altercation with a fellow officer.

According to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, on Feb. 12, a Cleveland officer -- conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Huron Road and Prospect Avenue -- encountered Gaston's car and found she owed more than $1,500 in parking tickets.

As the officer attempted to tow the vehicle, Gaston intervened, failed to listen to the officer's orders and left the scene.

Gaston was charged with obstructing official business, expired license and failure to comply.

A warrant was issued for Gaston's arrest, and she turned herself in.

She will remain on restricted duty pending the adjudication of the criminal charges.

Gaston had a total of 12 parking violations.

