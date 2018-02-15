Northeast Ohio weather: A spring rain likely today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

Low pressure will move over northern Ohio this afternoon. This will push a cold front into NE Ohio early Friday morning. High pressure will return for the weekend.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Warm air is moving over fast-melting snow this morning. What does that mean for your morning commute? FOG! Take it slow out there. Visibility may be as low as ¼ mile.

Otherwise, it's cloudy, drizzly, and damp outside. I expect these conditions to continue through the morning.

Despite the gloom, it is going to be warm today. It will feel more like April 12th than February 15th. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the upper 50s. It wouldn't surprise me if a few spots hit 60°. (Later today I will likely regret not just forecasting 60° to begin with. Stay tuned.)

9:00 AM: 51°, Noon: 54°, 5:00 PM: 53°

Rain will pick up after lunchtime . Expect widespread, steadier showers from 2:00 PM through tonight.

A Total Turnaround For Friday:

As cold air streams into NE Ohio very late tonight, temperatures will fall into the lower 30s by early Friday morning. Temperatures will continue to fall into the upper 20s by Friday afternoon. A stiff breeze from the northwest will make it feel quite chilly tomorrow.

A light mix of rain and snow is possible in the pre-dawn hours of your Friday. As temperatures continue to drop, we may see a period of all snow Friday morning.

Accumulation will be light.

Weekend Outlook:

Temperatures will be seasonable through the weekend. It's going to be beautiful.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 38°

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 42°

A quick heads up here. Early-morning model guidance is hinting at a few snow showers on Saturday night. This moisture should quickly move out by Sunday morning.

Let's Warm It Back Up:

Unseasonable warmth will move back in next week. As is often the case this time of the year, the warmth will come with many chances for rain.

Monday: Rain likely with a high of 57³

Tuesday: Rain showers with a high of 64°

Wednesday: A chance of rain with a high of 52°

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.