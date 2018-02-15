COPY-Northeast Ohio weather: Very warm but damp

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A very warm pattern for this time of year continues through tomorrow. It also comes with moisture. We have light rain and drizzle in the forecast tonight. Temperatures will be at least around 50 degrees by morning. We will make a run at 60 degrees tomorrow. Look for drizzle around through midday then we will track a steadier wave of showers after 1:00 p.m. from west to east. Computer models are indicating a pretty good shot of rain with this. Around a half inch of rain will be common. Colder air filters in Thursday night. Friday will feature gradual clearing. Some flurries will be possible east of Cleveland.

