Northeast Ohio weather: Widespread rain tonight then colder

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
A system is rolling through tonight. Widespread rain and thunder will occur. We will have to monitor the flood potential and local ice jams on area rivers. Over a half inch of rain will be common with possibly over 1 inch of rain along the US-30 corridor. Colder air builds in as the night wears on. A light wintry mix is in the forecast south of Cleveland tomorrow morning. I expect just some flurries for the lakeshore counties. It will be windy and noticeably colder. Friday night is looking clear with temperatures falling into the teens. Saturday will feature increasing clouds.
