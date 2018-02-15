Florida high school coach hailed as hero died shielding students from gunfire

A high school football coach died during Wednesday's mass shooting in Parkland, Fla. while protecting students from gunfire.

The school made that announcement of Aaron Feis' death on Twitter. "He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot," according to the tweet.

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

Feis is one of 17 victims that were killed in Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Investigators work to identify 17 victims of FL school shooting

At least a dozen other students and faculty members were injured during the shooting.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.