Florida high school coach hailed as hero died shielding students from gunfire

A high school football coach died during Wednesday's mass shooting in Parkland, Fla. while protecting students from gunfire.

The school made that announcement of Aaron Feis' death on Twitter. "He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot," according to the tweet.

Feis is one of 17 victims that were killed in Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

At least a dozen other students and faculty members were injured during the shooting.

