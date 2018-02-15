Mug shot released for Florida school shooting suspect, charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder

The Broward County Jail released the mug shot for alleged high school shooter Nikolas Jacob Cruz.

According to jail records, Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

He was held over night by the Broward County Sheriff's Office and transferred to the county jail early Thursday morning.

Officials say 17 people were killed and more than a dozen were injured when Cruz opened fire Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The 19-year-old suspect used to attend Stoneman Douglas High School. He allegedly used a .223 caliber AR-15-style rifle during the shooting

Cruz is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates to this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.