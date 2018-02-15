Take a virtual tour of the gym where LeBron James played high school basketball

Do you think you could fill LeBron James' shoes? No? Well, you can now (virtually) step on the court where LeBron James honed his high school basketball talents.

Origin TD Innovative Media has put together a first-person perspective of LeBron James Arena at St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School.

Click here to take a 3-D virtual tour of the St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School basketball gym

James, a SVSM graduate in 2003, pledged $1 million to renovate the basketball court in 2012. Renovations were completed in Dec. 2013 and include:

A regulation 94-by-50 sports performance floor. The old floor was 84-by-48 ½

New bleachers throughout, adding an additional 200 seats, raising the capacity to 1,831. The south endzone includes a new mezzanine section.

Six NCAA model, hydraulic baskets supplied by Spalding.

New lighting that is 8-times brighter than what had been in place.

Renovated locker rooms for both the boys and girl teams.

Renovated offices for the boys and girls coaching staff..

A new athletic training treatment room.

A new sound system.

A “dedication wall” in which James’ time at STVM, along with his four close friends who completed the Fab Five – Dru Joyce III, Romeo Travis, Willie McGee and Sian Cotton – is impressively chronicled in pictures.

