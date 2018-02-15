Cleveland doctor making Ohio governor bid hasn't voted since 2012

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Records show a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Ohio who has framed his campaign as a response to President Donald Trump didn't vote in the 2016 election - or any election since 2012.

Cleveland physician and venture capitalist Jon Heavey says he abstained from the last presidential contest because he was dissatisfied with his choices. That contest pitted Trump, a Republican, against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Cuyahoga County voting records show Heavey also did not vote in the 2016 primary or any special, primary or off-year general election since November 2012.

Heavey said that makes him "like the millions of other Americans who aren't engaged in the political process" because they're dissatisfied. He says he decided to run because voters "deserve leaders who understand their frustrations."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.