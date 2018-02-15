Cleveland Heights church carillon one of about 200 in the country

As you drive down Lee Road in Cleveland Heights, you may hear the soothing sounds of church bells ringing from the Church of the Saviour carillon.

The carillon, or bell tower, is one of only about 200 functioning towers in the entire country, according to a TowerBells.org database.

The current church itself was constructed in 1928, while the bell tower was completed in 1953 with 47 bells.

Each bell is connected to a cable that runs to an instrument, similar to a piano, and linked with a wooden peg.

There are also pedals that are played with your feet that result in the chiming of the bells.

