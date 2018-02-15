Elyria police respond to student's Snapchat threat concerns

An Elyria high school student was not charged after uploading what was believed to be a threatening post to his Snapchat account.

Police were called Thursday morning after a classmate saw the post which contained hostile lyrics.

The post included a picture of the student with the words 'no school tomorrow' written across it. Playing in the background was the lyrics of a song in Spanish.

Translated it says: soldier and none of you are going to kill me my gun is half ugly and I'm not afraid to die i am waiting for you to get up and go for me and my rifle is the one that will put you to the test of waiting for you to get up and go for me and my rifle is the one that will put you to the test of you.

After speaking with school administrators, the student was immediately contacted by police.

No weapons were found at his home.

The student told detectives that the song was a Hispanic rap song and he never added text 'no school tomorrow'.

While confirming his story, detectives determined that the Snapchat photo and text was sent out to prior to the events in Florida.

