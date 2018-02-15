REWARD: For capture of two Akron teen murder suspects

Police say two teenagers have been named suspects in a Tuesday evening murder.

Akron police believe John Smith, 16, and Tyler Morgan, 18, shot and killed Shpetim Ramadani, 18. Warrants have been signed for murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Ramadani was in the back seat of a car in the 1000 block of Herberich Avenue, when either Smith or Morgan shot him.

Ramandani died later at Akron City Hospital.

Other people in Ramandani's car tell police they had stopped to talk to Smith and Morgan and one of them pulled out a handgun and fired into their car.

The driver then drove to Margaret Street in Akron before calling police.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Smith or Morgan please contact Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes).

Callers can remain anonymous.

Cleveland 19 does not normally name juvenile suspects until/if they are bound over to adult court, but we are naming Smith, because Akron police consider him armed and dangerous.

