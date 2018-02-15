Men shot in Lakemore officer involved shooting identified

Police have not released the names of the suspects shot after an attempted burglary from a Tractor Supply store in Springfield.

However their identities were recorded on police radio tapes from the incident.

An officer identifies the men as driver Christian Beard and passenger Matthew Burkhart.

Police are expected to release more information about the shooting Thursday.

They will not speak about the shooting, only the burglary.

Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the shooting.

A release from BCI says that they had to get a search warrant to begin to examine the van the men were in, so they only recently began to process it for evidence.

