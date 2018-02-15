More than a dozen cars vandalized in downtown Cleveland

Vehicles broken into at E. 14th and Prospect. (Source: WOIO)

More than a dozen cars were broken into Thursday morning.

The vehicles were all parked at the outdoor lot located at East 14th and Prospect Avenue downtown.

Cleveland police officers responded to the parking lot to take all the reports.

Officers say items were also stolen from some of the vehicles.

There were no injuries.

