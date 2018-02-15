Fairlawn woman accused of stealing more than $300,000 from her employer

A 36-year-old Fairlawn woman is accused of stealing more than $300,000 from a local research company.

Akron police say Kimberly Noggle was the general manager of the company.

Officers say between Jan. 1, 2014 and April 30, 2016, Noggle stole $368, 168.97 from the company via fraudulent checks, credit card transactions and cash withdrawals.

Noggle also allegedly removed all of the financial records for the business when she was fired.

She is now charged with theft, misuse of a credit card, telecommunication fraud and tampering with records.

