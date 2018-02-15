Push underway to rename Fuller Street after 14-year-old murder victim in Cleveland

Cleveland officials and community and family members are expected to gather Thursday afternoon to begin a push to rename a street honoring the memory of a 14-year-old who was murdered last year.

Supporters want Fuller Street to be renamed in honor of Alianna DeFreeze.

Earlier this week, Christopher Whitaker was convicted of killing Alianna.

Whitaker found guilty of agg. murder, other charges in murder of Alianna DeFreeze

Alianna was kidnapped on Jan. 26, 2017 by Whitaker, 44, while she was walking to her RTA bus stop near East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue. Her tortured body was found days later in an abandoned home on Fuller Avenue.

The death penalty phase for Whitaker begins Wednesday, Feb. 21.

