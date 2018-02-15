Cleveland police hiring 250 officers, recruiting in the city - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police hiring 250 officers, recruiting in the city

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
The city anticipates 250 new officers will be hired in 2018. (Source: WOIO) The city anticipates 250 new officers will be hired in 2018. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Police Department is seeking 250 new police officers to add to the force.

Recruiters,  at each orientation, will discuss the application process, testing, personal history statement and a physical agility test.

Hiring Events will be at the following places:

Fairfax Rec Center
2335 East 82 St.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Feb. 10

Gunning Rec Center
16700 Puritas Ave.
5-7 p.m. Feb. 15

Michael Zone Rec Center 
6301 Lorain Ave.
5-7 p.m. Feb. 21

Cudell Rec Center 
1910 West Blvd.
11 a.m. -1 p.m. Feb. 24

Thurgood Marshall Rec Center
8611 Hough Ave.
5-7 p.m. Feb. 26

