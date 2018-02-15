Cleveland police hiring 250 officers, recruiting in the city

The city anticipates 250 new officers will be hired in 2018. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department is seeking 250 new police officers to add to the force.

Recruiters, at each orientation, will discuss the application process, testing, personal history statement and a physical agility test.

Hiring Events will be at the following places:

Fairfax Rec Center

2335 East 82 St.

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Feb. 10

Gunning Rec Center

16700 Puritas Ave.

5-7 p.m. Feb. 15

Michael Zone Rec Center

6301 Lorain Ave.

5-7 p.m. Feb. 21

Cudell Rec Center

1910 West Blvd.

11 a.m. -1 p.m. Feb. 24

Thurgood Marshall Rec Center

8611 Hough Ave.

5-7 p.m. Feb. 26

