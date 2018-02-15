Topgolf opening location in Cleveland area in 2019

Topgolf said it is projected to open in Independence in 2019. (Source Topgolf)

According to a news release, Topgolf will be opening a location in the Cleveland area.

Topgolf said it is projected to open in Independence in 2019. The golf attraction will be located near the Embassy Suites in Independence.

For people not familiar with Topgolf, it turned going to the driving range and made it a fun competition.

The course features a well lit field, you can play at night or during the day.

Topgolf creates a party atmosphere with food, drinks and dancing right next to the range.

The field has various targets at different distances on the course, the closer the golfer comes to the mark the more points the player gets.

Topgolf already has one Ohio location, there is a course in West Chester Township.

The golfing experience has been recently featured on Match.com as a great place to take a date.

If you miss playing golf during winter time, Topgolf gives golfers the opportunity to work on their drives as they wait for the 18-hole courses to open up.

It's also another thing to do on your day off when it's raining outside.

