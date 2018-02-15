Joe Thomas is trying his best to get Kirk Cousins to join the Cleveland Browns

It looks like Joe Thomas wants Kirk Cousins to join the Cleveland Browns. (Source WOIO)

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas is trying trying his best to get Kirk Cousins to join the team.

Currently Cousins is known as the best quarterback who will most likely be an unrestricted free agent.

The six-year veteran has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in each of his last three seasons with the Washington Redskins.

The Redskins recently traded for former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.

A quarterback hasn't had a 25+ td season in Cleveland since Derek Anderson in 2007.

Thomas posted three different times to Twitter on Feb. 15 explaining why Cousins should sign with the Browns.

I hear Cleveland is nice this time of year, that is, if you’d like to have a statue someday... https://t.co/Geo5CzvI5J — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 15, 2018

You could make MORE money and MORE history in Cleveland than anywhere else, by FAR. Don’t just go and be another quarterback somewhere else! https://t.co/tVPqv8pdPB — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 15, 2018

You couldn’t be more wrong, if Browns pay Kirk $30mm/yr, they won’t draft a QB in 1st round, they’ll use their picks to build the greatest offense of all time https://t.co/QeFok7wIY6 — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 15, 2018

The future hall of famer thinks Cousins will make around $30 million a year, the Browns have a lot of cap space to add more players this offseason.

Browns offensive statistics from 2017:

24th in the league in yards

22nd in the league in passing yards

18th in the league in rushing yards

32nd in the league in total points

Led the league in turnovers

Led the league in interceptions

Lost 13 fumbles

Offensive coordinator Toddy Haley said he wants a high competitive quarterback who shows he has mental toughness.

