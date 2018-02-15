Body buried in Massillon backyard officially identified as Nicholas Stein

A body found in the backyard of a home on 8th Street S.W. has been identified as missing person Nicholas Stein, according to Paula Cline, who received custody of Nick’s body Thursday.

According to Cline, Nick’s body was identified by DNA from his ring finger. The body was released from the Stark County Coroner’s Office for cremation Thursday afternoon.

Cline, whose son was Nick’s childhood best friend, says she is hoping for a memorial service the first week of March at the Community of Portage Lakes in New Franklin, OH.

Barberton Police took a missing person report on Stein in February 2017 and contacted Massillon Police about the case back in August 2017, when it was discovered that Stein had been residing in their jurisdiction.

Coroner: Man's body suspected in cement-filled barrel found in Massillon backyard

Massillon Police developed the case, which led to a home on 8th Street S.W. where Stein had resided for several weeks along with three other individuals at the time.

Massillon Police and B.C.I dug up the backyard of the home and located a barrel containing a concrete mixture and what appeared to be human remains.

Carl. A. Spencer was arrested for and charged with murder. He pled not guilty and the case was bound over to Stark County Court of Common Pleas for a Grand Jury to review and indict. The investigation into further criminal charges is ongoing.

A GoFundMe account has been created for cremation and burial service assistance.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.