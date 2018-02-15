Reports: Cleveland or Canton could host the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft

A Northeast Ohio city might host the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft, this is a photo from the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia. (Source WOIO)

NFL reporters are saying the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft could be in a city in Northeast Ohio.

Five finalists to host 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft: Cleveland/Canton, Tennessee, Kansas City, Denver, and Las Vegas.



Winners expected to be announced at May spring meeting. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2018

The finalists for hosting the 2019 or 2020 draft: Cleveland/Canton, Kansas City, Tennessee, Denver and Las Vegas. The winners will be announced at the May league meeting. Cities can't win both. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2018

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter is saying Tennessee, Kansas City, Denver, Las Vegas and Cleveland/Canton is in the running. Schefter said the winners will probably be announced in May.

Could the NFL draft be coming to Ohio? Cleveland, Canton make bid to host 2019, 2020 NFL Draft

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said a city can't host the 2019 and the 2020 NFL Draft.

Canton wants to host 2019 NFL Draft

The 2017 NFL Draft was in Philadelphia, Pa. and the 2018 draft will be held in Arlington, Texas.

More than 250,000 people attended the draft in 2017.

