Mansfield-area student arrested following girls' bathroom bomb threat

A student who reportedly scrawled a bomb threat on a girls' bathroom wall at a Mansfield-area grade school was caught Thursday.

"We intend to punish this student to the fullest extent allowed by Ohio law," said Galion City Schools Superintendent Jim Grubbs. "We will send a message to the entire student body that this type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in the Galion City School District."

According to school officials, the Galion Fire and Police Departments rushed to Galion Middle School Thursday, and were able to identify the suspect in question.

The student will not be publicly identified, because they're a minor.

"We appreciate our first responders quick response and their work in helping to bring this situation to a close so quickly," said Grubbs.

The district formally apologized to parents and families for the delay in sending out notifications regarding the bomb threat.

"We recognize that we didn't do a good enough job getting the information out to our parents and families in a timely manner," said Grubbs. "We are making adjustments in our operations to ensure a delay in calling our families never happens again."

This incident occurred in Gallon City, which is on the border of Crawford, Morrow, and Richland Counties.

