Temps could possibly hit 70 degrees in Northeast Ohio on Tuesday

The Cleveland 19 Weather Team said there is a chance Northeast Ohio could have 70 degree temperatures on Feb. 20.

Meteorologist Jason Nicholas said temps are currently well above average for this time of year.

Colder air will hit the area on Friday, but the warm up starts back up on Feb. 17.

Nicholas said 70 degree temps haven't happened in February in quite sometime.

The weather team said colder air will come back on Feb. 21.

