'Miracles do happen': Dan Gilbert's son recovering nicely after 8-hour brain surgery

Cleveland Cavs owner Dan Gilbert had great news to share Thursday night on Twitter. (Source: AP Images)

The son of Cleveland Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert underwent another brain surgery in Detroit this past week, and according to Gilbert, the operation was a success.

Miracles do happen!After 8 long hrs of brain surgery & 48 hrs rest,Nick is recovering nicely. Endless gratitude to the many souls whose thoughts & prayers surely impacted positive outcome. Nick still has hurdles ahead but true hope is now alive.1st question:”Did @cavs beat OKC?” pic.twitter.com/9ojbreTZmJ — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) February 16, 2018

Nick Gilbert, 21, was born with neurofibromatosis, a nerve disorder that causes tumors to grow anywhere within the body.

He had surgery to remove a brain tumor a decade ago, and is treated off and on with chemotherapy.

Nick was hospitalized last week due to complications from the latest tumor.

After practice Monday, coach Tyronn Lue said players and coaches sent a video to "Gillie," wishing him good luck and a speedy recovery.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.