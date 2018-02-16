Monster Jam takes over Quicken Loans Arena this weekend

Monster Jam takes over Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 18.

World-class athletes will be vying for the title of Cleveland champion.

Shows are scheduled for Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The show promises to be high-energy and loud with trucks Grave Digger, Mad D, El Toro Loco, Wonder Woman, Zombie, Megalodon, Blue Thunder and MM Rottweiler hitting the dirt track.

New this year, Feld Entertainment said fans will have the chance to vote for the truck winner in the donut, wheelie and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-arena voting on their smartphones.

Tickets range in price from $15 to $75 and can be purchased at www.theQarena.com, the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office, NE Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations or by calling 1-888-894-9424.

