COPY-12-year-old abducted and robbed; Cleveland police warn children, teens to be alert

Cleveland police are investigating two kidnapping and robbery incidents that occurred in close proximity to each other and which may have been carried out by the same suspect.

According to Cleveland Division of Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, on Feb. 1, an 18-year-old man was walking in the area of West 67th Street and Clark Avenue at about 7 a.m. when he was grabbed, punched, dragged down the street and threatened with a knife. The victim was able to break free and run away.

On Feb. 13, at about 6:30 a.m., a 12-year-old boy was walking near West 39th Street and Denison Avenue when he was grabbed by a man and taken to an abandoned home.

The suspect attempted to rob the boy, but the child only had school supplies.

Again, the victim was able to get away.

In both instances, the suspect was described as a 6-foot-2-inch tall black man, who weighed about 200 pounds.

However, police can't confirm the same suspect committed both crimes.

Parents are asked to be mindful of their child's path of travel to school. Kids should be advised to travel along lit roads when walking, and shouldn't take shortcuts through yards.

Young children should be accompanied by an adult or older children.

Children walking to school should travel in groups or pairs whenever feasible, according to Ciaccia.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call detectives at 216-623-5218.

