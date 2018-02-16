Police warn of recent abduction attempts, robberies on Cleveland's west side

Cleveland police are warning local residents on the west side about two separate kidnapping incidents, including one involving a 12-year-old boy.

The first incident occurred on Feb. 1, according to Cleveland police. An 18-year-old man was walking near West 67th Street and Clark Avenue around 7 a.m. A suspect punched the man in the face, dragged him down the street, and threatened him with a knife. The teen was able to get away.

Police say the second attempt involved a man who grabbed a 12-year-old boy near West 39th Street and Denison Avenue on Feb. 13 at 6:30 a.m. The suspect attempted to drag the boy into a nearby abandoned home, but he was able to escape.

Both incidents, which took place approximately two miles apart from each other, happened when the victims were talking to school.

Detectives haven't determined if the incidents are connected, but a similar suspect description was given for both attempted abductions.

Police urge that parents drive their children to school is possible and tell them not to take short cuts, like alleys, while on the way to school.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.