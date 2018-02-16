Northeast Ohio weather: A chilly ending to the work week!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

A front is moving south across our area this morning. This will bring us a fresh dose of cold, dry air. High pressure will nose in later today and will linger through Sunday. Another rainmaker will move in early next week.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! As I type this very early Friday morning, there are still some rain showers out there. This should all sink south through the morning. We'll dry out in Cleveland before sunrise. (Sunrise is at 7:21 AM today.)

As the moisture moves south, some light snow may mix in. * This will impact those of you south of Akron. * Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

In the wake of the rain, some light, patchy lake effect snow is possible. * This will not be anything major. * The areas that most likely to see this are the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy and blustery. Temperatures will fall through the day.

9:00 AM: 35°, Noon: 32°, 5:00 PM: 30°

Weekend Outlook:

An area of low pressure will move from the lower Mississippi River Valley into the Tennessee Valley before it pushes off the East Coast. *Most* of the precipitation associated with this feature should stay to our south and east. *However* a few snow showers may pop in Saturday night. We'll quickly dry out by Sunday.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a high of 39°

Sunday: Decreasing clouds with a high of 43°

32 Days Until Spring:

Spring may be just over a month away, but Mother Nature doesn't always follow the calendar. We're warming up in a major way next week.

Monday: Rain likely with a high of 57°.

Tuesday: Rain showers with a high of 70°.

Wednesday: A chance of rain in the morning with a morning high of 41°. Temperatures will fall through the day.

